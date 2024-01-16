Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FINV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FinVolution Group (Symbol: FINV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.70, changing hands as low as $4.54 per share. FinVolution Group shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FINV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FINV's low point in its 52 week range is $3.55 per share, with $6.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.55.

