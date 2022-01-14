Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FHLC

In trading on Friday, shares of the FHLC ETF (Symbol: FHLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.56, changing hands as low as $64.48 per share. FHLC shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHLC's low point in its 52 week range is $55.7744 per share, with $69.2692 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.51.

