Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FFIV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.51, changing hands as low as $133.41 per share. F5 Networks, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFIV's low point in its 52 week range is $79.78 per share, with $156.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.75. The FFIV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

