Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FENY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FENY ETF (Symbol: FENY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.64, changing hands as low as $24.57 per share. FENY shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FENY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FENY's low point in its 52 week range is $21.725 per share, with $27.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.61.

