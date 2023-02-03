Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FE

In trading on Friday, shares of FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.21, changing hands as low as $39.51 per share. FirstEnergy Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.32 per share, with $48.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.52. The FE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.