Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FDS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $415.16, changing hands as low as $408.85 per share. FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FDS's low point in its 52 week range is $345.92 per share, with $495.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $406.02. The FDS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
