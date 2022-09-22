Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FDS

In trading on Thursday, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $418.83, changing hands as low as $390.50 per share. FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDS's low point in its 52 week range is $345.92 per share, with $495.395 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $392.33.

