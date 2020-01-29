Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FCF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.48, changing hands as low as $13.30 per share. First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.02 per share, with $14.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.41.

