Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FBNC

In trading on Friday, shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.04, changing hands as low as $36.84 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBNC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.34 per share, with $41.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.85.

