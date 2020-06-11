Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FBHS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.25, changing hands as low as $57.52 per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBHS's low point in its 52 week range is $33.90 per share, with $73.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.62. The FBHS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.