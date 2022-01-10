Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FBHS

In trading on Monday, shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.30, changing hands as low as $98.60 per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBHS's low point in its 52 week range is $80.40 per share, with $114.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.11. The FBHS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

