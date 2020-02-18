Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FBC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.58, changing hands as low as $35.18 per share. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.62 per share, with $40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.48.

