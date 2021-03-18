Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FAX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Symbol: FAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.12, changing hands as low as $4.05 per share. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.60 per share, with $4.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.10.

