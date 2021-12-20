Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FAS

In trading on Monday, shares of the Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: FAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.83, changing hands as low as $114.57 per share. Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading down about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAS's low point in its 52 week range is $53.84 per share, with $151 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.79.

