Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EXAS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.14, changing hands as low as $72.66 per share. EXACT Sciences Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXAS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.27 per share, with $100.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.