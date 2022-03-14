Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EWC

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (Symbol: EWC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.90, changing hands as low as $37.82 per share. iShares MSCI Canada shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.45 per share, with $40.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.83.

