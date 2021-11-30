Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EVR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.10, changing hands as low as $138.43 per share. Evercore Inc Class A shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVR's low point in its 52 week range is $92.29 per share, with $164.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.