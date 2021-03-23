Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EURN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.77, changing hands as low as $8.71 per share. Euronav NV shares are currently trading off about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EURN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.205 per share, with $12.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.73.

