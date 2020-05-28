Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EURN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Euronav NV (Symbol: EURN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.20, changing hands as low as $10.12 per share. Euronav NV shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EURN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.21 per share, with $13.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.14.

