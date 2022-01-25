Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ETRN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.35, changing hands as low as $8.58 per share. Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are currently trading off about 17.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETRN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.23 per share, with $11.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.59.

