Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ETR

In trading on Friday, shares of Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.76, changing hands as low as $113.45 per share. Entergy Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETR's low point in its 52 week range is $94.94 per share, with $126.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.83. The ETR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

