Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESTC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.34, changing hands as low as $105.67 per share. Elastic NV shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTC's low point in its 52 week range is $57.38 per share, with $136.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.87.

