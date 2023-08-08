Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESTC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.08, changing hands as low as $58.89 per share. Elastic NV shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTC's low point in its 52 week range is $46.18 per share, with $91.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.09.

