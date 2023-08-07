Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESTA

In trading on Monday, shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.83, changing hands as low as $65.42 per share. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ESTA's low point in its 52 week range is $44.025 per share, with $79.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.17.
