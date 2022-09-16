Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESTA

In trading on Friday, shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.23, changing hands as low as $57.18 per share. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTA's low point in its 52 week range is $46.93 per share, with $93.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.