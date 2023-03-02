Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESGV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (Symbol: ESGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.81, changing hands as low as $68.75 per share. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGV's low point in its 52 week range is $60.75 per share, with $83.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.