Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESGD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: ESGD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.31, changing hands as low as $78.86 per share. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGD's low point in its 52 week range is $70.08 per share, with $82.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.15.

