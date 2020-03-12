Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ES

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.87, changing hands as low as $73.90 per share. Eversource Energy shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ES's low point in its 52 week range is $69.78 per share, with $99.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.35. The ES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

