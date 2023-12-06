Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EQT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.10, changing hands as low as $38.01 per share. EQT Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.105 per share, with $45.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.04. The EQT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.