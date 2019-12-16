Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EQR

In trading on Monday, shares of Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.49, changing hands as low as $80.39 per share. Equity Residential shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQR's low point in its 52 week range is $63.17 per share, with $89.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.49.

