Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EQIX

In trading on Friday, shares of Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $865.76, changing hands as low as $856.42 per share. Equinix Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQIX's low point in its 52 week range is $684.135 per share, with $994.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $857.65. The EQIX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

