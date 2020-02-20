Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EQC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Equity Commonwealth (Symbol: EQC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.82, changing hands as low as $32.81 per share. Equity Commonwealth shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.64 per share, with $34.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.91.

