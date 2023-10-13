Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPR

In trading on Friday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.93, changing hands as low as $41.90 per share. EPR Properties shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.92 per share, with $47.7058 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.07.

