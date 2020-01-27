Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPP

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (Symbol: EPP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.95, changing hands as low as $45.51 per share. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPP's low point in its 52 week range is $42.93 per share, with $48.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.72.

