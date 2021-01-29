Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENV

In trading on Friday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.12, changing hands as low as $76.61 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENV's low point in its 52 week range is $45.53 per share, with $92.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.72.

