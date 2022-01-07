Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENV

In trading on Friday, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.08, changing hands as low as $76.85 per share. Envestnet Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENV's low point in its 52 week range is $61 per share, with $88.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.50.

