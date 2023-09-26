Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENTG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.85, changing hands as low as $88.08 per share. Entegris Inc shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $61.7501 per share, with $114.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.82.

