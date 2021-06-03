Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENDP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Endo International plc (Symbol: ENDP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.89, changing hands as low as $5.85 per share. Endo International plc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENDP's low point in its 52 week range is $2.71 per share, with $10.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.