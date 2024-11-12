Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMXC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (Symbol: EMXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.47, changing hands as low as $57.98 per share. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMXC's low point in its 52 week range is $50.38 per share, with $63.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.95.

