Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.38, changing hands as low as $83.25 per share. Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMN's low point in its 52 week range is $69.91 per share, with $102.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.81. The EMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

