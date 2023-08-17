Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMLC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (Symbol: EMLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.83, changing hands as low as $24.79 per share. J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMLC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.38 per share, with $26.1075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.