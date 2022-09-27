Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EME

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (Symbol: EME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.88, changing hands as low as $112.85 per share. EMCOR Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EME's low point in its 52 week range is $95.64 per share, with $135.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.97.

