Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ELP

In trading on Monday, shares of Companhia Paranaense De Energia - COPEL (Symbol: ELP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.22, changing hands as low as $6.21 per share. Companhia Paranaense De Energia - COPEL shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELP's low point in its 52 week range is $5.01 per share, with $8.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.26.

