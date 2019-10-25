Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EIX

In trading on Friday, shares of Edison International (Symbol: EIX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.58, changing hands as low as $62.69 per share. Edison International shares are currently trading down about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EIX's low point in its 52 week range is $45.50 per share, with $76.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.61.

