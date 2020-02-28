Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFX

In trading on Friday, shares of Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.20, changing hands as low as $139.03 per share. Equifax Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFX's low point in its 52 week range is $107.58 per share, with $164.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.23. The EFX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

