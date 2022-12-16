Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFV

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.93, changing hands as low as $44.85 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.082 per share, with $53.6384 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.81.
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks
RWVG Options Chain
ERAS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.