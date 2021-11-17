Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.87, changing hands as low as $51.68 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFV's low point in its 52 week range is $45.30 per share, with $54.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.