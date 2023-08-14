Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EEM

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: EEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.20, changing hands as low as $39.04 per share. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EEM's low point in its 52 week range is $33.485 per share, with $42.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.26.
Also see: BEBE Split History
Institutional Holders of ZIOP
Institutional Holders of PVT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.