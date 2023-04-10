Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EDV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (Symbol: EDV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.47, changing hands as low as $90.45 per share. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EDV's low point in its 52 week range is $73.68 per share, with $112.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.57.
Also see: Prem Watsa Stock Picks
SSSS Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MSOS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.