Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EDR

In trading on Friday, shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.12, changing hands as low as $27.58 per share. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EDR's low point in its 52 week range is $22.02 per share, with $35.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.56.

